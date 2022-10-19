Olive Marie Morrison

Olive Marie Morrison, 104, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Virginia Care Center, Hospice.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1918, to Arthur and Anna Bliese in Long Prairie, Minn. She married Alvin Morrison on Nov. 17, 1937, in Chisholm, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Olive Morrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries