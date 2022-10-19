Olive Marie Morrison, 104, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Virginia Care Center, Hospice.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1918, to Arthur and Anna Bliese in Long Prairie, Minn. She married Alvin Morrison on Nov. 17, 1937, in Chisholm, Minn.
Olive loved to crochet lacey doilies and garden: pansies and strawberries were her favorites. She square-danced for many years with the Hibbing Happy Twirlers. Olive taught Sunday School and was very active in the Guild and circle of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. She was a long-time volunteer at the Hibbing Tourist Center as well as the Mine-view.
Olive is survived by a son, Dwight (Jean) Morrison; granddaughter, Tina (Jerry) Bacon; grandson, Christopher (Julie) Morrison; great-granddaughters: Lindsay and Madilyn Bacon and Erin and Abigail Morrison; and great-great grandchildren, Blake and Eva.
Olive was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin Morrison; and her twin sister, Opal Swedal.
The family would like to thank the Virginia Care Center and Hospice staff for the loving care they provided for Olive.
A celebration of life get-together will be announced at a later date.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
