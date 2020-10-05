Olga Frances (Blazina) Sartori, 95, of Chisholm, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1924, to Thomas and Frances (Benz) Blazina in Hibbing. Olga grew up in Leetonia, and attended school in North Hibbing. After her parents’ untimely death, she cared for and helped raise her siblings. Olga married Mario Sartori on Oct. 30, 1948, and they had two children together, Linda and Mark. Her Catholic faith was important to her and she was a long-time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. She was also a member of and very involved with the Slovenian Home Auxiliary. Olga loved her family dearly and was always available to help out and babysit her grandchildren whom she adored. She loved spending time at the family cabin. She also made extraordinary potica and strudel which she sold and often gave away. Her classes at Iron World on how to make strudel were well-attended.
Olga is survived by her children, Linda (William) O’Brien and Mark (Nancy) Sartori both of Hibbing, sister, Frances (Stanley) Mlakar of Chisholm; grandchildren: Danielle (James) Riccio of Colorado and Trevor (Ellen) O’Brien, James Sartori, John (Maggie) Sartori and Benjamin (Theresa) Sartori all of Minnesota; great-grandchildren: Blake Riccio, Madison Riccio, Lincoln O’Brien, Grace Sartori, Ella Sartori, Kate Sartori, Hannah Sartori, Luke Sartori, Anja Sartori, Mario Sartori; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Frances; husband, Mario; brothers, Emil Blazina, Rudy Blazina, John Blazina; grandson, Spencer O’Brien; and great-grandson, Enzo Sartori.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Chisholm.
To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
