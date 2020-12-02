Olga Elaine (Suihkonen) McDermid, 80, of Virginia, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 15, 1940 at home in Kinross, Minn., to John and Olga (Johnson) Suihkonen and graduated from the Mt. Iron High School. Olga worked as a legal secretary. On Sept. 5, 1959 she married Bert McDermid
Olga was a recipient of a kidney donated by her daughter-in-law, Maribella McDermid in 2003. She loved to RV, traveling coast to coast across the U.S. and Canada for the past 30 years. Her hobbies included bowling, volleyball, gardening, crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
She was an avid reader who enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Family Feud. If you stopped by during those times you had to play against her.
Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, cousins, friends and classmates.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Bert; her beloved dog, Abby; children, Scott (Laurie) McDermid, Christine (Bradford Saxhaug) Jones, Terrence (Maribella) McDermid and Heidi McDermid; grandchildren, Adam (Stacy) McDermid, Philip (Stephanie) McDermid, Scotty McDermid and Jaime (Jennifer) McDermid; Samantha (Michael) Irish, Jessica (Patrick) Mitsch, William (Lindsey) Jones and Alexandra Saxhaug; Jennifer McDermid, Joshua McDermid, Gabrielle McDermid and Matthew McDermid. Great-grandkids, Kaius, Kira, Kinsley, Caden, Chase, Paityn, Hadlee, Logan, Eliza, Brady, Camden,, Scarlett, Teagan, Jonathan and Isabel; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Also special friends, Gus and Peggy Peterson, Dave and Loretta Skalbeck; and her classmates from 1958.
She was proud of her "Sisu" Finnish Heritage.
Olga was preceded in death by her parents, John and Olga; sisters, Helen and Irene; and brothers John and Arnold.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Andi and her wonderful care giving team at Essentia Home Hospice.
Due to the pandemic, the family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.