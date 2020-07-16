Olga Dobric, 100, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Guardian Angels Healthcare Center in Hibbing.
She was born Sept. 3, 1919, in Hibbing the daughter of Eli & Helen Tintor. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School.
Olga worked as a bookkeeper for Abe Mathews in Hibbing. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and cooking.
Olga is survived by several extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Floyd Tintor, Mike Tintor, Donna Chanak, Lenka Hill, Mildred Erickson, and Dushan Tintor.
A private memorial service will be held.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
