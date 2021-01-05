Our angels, Odin George and Artemis Joseph passed peacefully, in the arms of their loving parents on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2020, after only a few short minutes. During their short, precious time here on earth, they touched many lives and were loved deeply by their parents, family and friends.
Odin and Artemis are the sons of Randy and Krystle Gundy of Iron, Minn.
They are survived by their parents; maternal grandparents, John and Darletta Durovec, Meadowlands, Minn.; paternal grandmother, Vicki Gundy, Buhl, Minn.; great-grandmothers, Janet Zganjar, and Mary Ann Durovec, both of Meadowlands; their maternal uncles and aunt; paternal aunts and uncle; and many cousins.
They were greeted in Heaven by their grandfather, Randy George Gundy; and many great grandparents.
“Heaven's gain was our loss when our angles were called by our Lord. Odin and Artemis came into this world too soon and were taken too soon.”
There will be a private graveside service held for Odin and Artemis in the Spring at Lakeview Cemetery of Buhl, Minn. The Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Odin and Artemis, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.