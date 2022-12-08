Norman Keith Corey
February 3, 1929—November 29, 2022
Norman Keith Corey, age 93, of Lake Vermilion—Tower, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Essentia Health—Virginia.
He was born Feb. 3, 1929, in Blue Creek Township, Indiana, the son of Donald and Minnie (Fischer) Corey. Norm was born and raised in Indiana and owned and operated a bulk milk transport company. He and his first wife, Marilyn moved to the Tower area in 1959 as Norm was hired by Erie Mining Company. Marilyn died in 1979; and Norm was married to Sharon Besch in August of 1980. He was employed as a production truck driver for 31 years, retiring in December of 1990. Norm enjoyed travelling, fishing trips to Canada, maintaining his garden and yard, feeding wildlife, and his daily visits to the neighbors.
Norm is survived by his wife: Sharon; children: Cheryl (Lyle) Mattson of Virginia, Charlene (Tony) Raskovich of Babbitt, and Ronald (Kirsty) Corey of Soudan; siblings: Cletus (Melinda) Corey, Karen Corey, and Donna (Wayne) Doede; step-children: Pam (Jeff) Burgess of Virginia, David (Genny) Bjorgo of Soudan, David (Robin) Bjorgo of Soudan, Mark (Sheila) Bjorgo of Virginia, and Brian (Jill) Besch of Cook; grandchildren: Brenda (Brenden) Moors, Bradley Bystrom, Shelby (Jason) Semo and Madison (Eric) Raskovich; step-grandchildren: Kara, Kada( Alex), Justin, Matt, Derik, Mike, Jamie, Nick, Kassie and Kalee; great-grandchildren: Ava, Max, Nathan, Zoe, Eva and Ellie; 13 step great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife: Marilyn; brother: John Corey and step-grandchild: Erik.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
