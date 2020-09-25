Norman J. Palmquist, 88, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in Chisholm to Victor and Mary (Berg) Palmquist. He was a longtime Chisholm resident. Norman served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a truck driver for the Reserve Mining Co. He was united in marriage in January 1968 to Genevieve E. Bolen.
Norman is survived by his wife, Gen; daughter, Mary (Edward) Butler; two grandsons, Travis and Jesse Lundquist; sister-in-law, Dorothy Jean Palmquist; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Russell.
At Norman’s request, no services will take place.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
