Norman Glen Warwas

Norman G. Warwas, 84, of rural Nashwauk/Bovey, loving husband and father, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Dec. 21, 2020, after a short but intense battle with cancer.
Funeral services for Norman will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
A private family interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
