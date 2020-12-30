Norman Glen Warwas, 84, of rural Nashwauk/Bovey, beloved husband and father, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Dec. 21, 2020, after a short but intense battle with cancer.
Norman was born July 20, 1936, to Raymond and Frieda (Knopp) Warwas in Pennington, Minn. He was raised in rural Bemidji, Minn., and later moved to Bemidji after marrying Emilie Widmark on Aug. 15, 1959. He and his wife then moved to rural Nashwauk in 1965, and finally, to rural Bovey where he would spend the rest of his life until his passing.
Norman owned his own trucking, logging, and karaoke businesses. He enjoyed visiting, playing cards, and joking with friends and family, and cherished his time with his grand and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed road trips, motorcycling, snowmobiling, feeding wildlife in his backyard, and singing on the East and West Range country shows. He also enjoyed watching sports and westerns on TV.
He is survived by his wife, Emilie Warwas, Bovey, Minn.; children, Tanya (Tim) Kennedy, Rebecca (Clay) Mariucci, Terry (Stephanie) Warwas; siblings, Lyle and Phillip Warwas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stillborn son, Michael James Warwas; granddaughter, Britta Brianna Bibeau; parents, Raymond Jacob and Frieda Marie (Knopp) Warwas; and siblings, Arlys (Peer), Allen, Wayne, and Richard Warwas.
A celebration of life and graveside ceremony for Norman will be announced in the near future. The Warwas family would like to thank all of the VA and hospice nurses and Doctors involved with Norman’s care.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.