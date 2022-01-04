Norman Gary Adams
June 29, 1953 — December 30, 2021
Norman Gary Adams, age 68, longtime resident of Embarrass, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his home. He was born June 29, 1953., in Fort Frances, Ontario, the son of Gordon and Martha (Burnside) Adams, Sr.
Norm’s childhood was short-lived as he had to enter a residential Indian school in Canada, with his brother Bill. The scars from this place, sadly, left their mark on him for his entire life. He was later reunited with his parents and other siblings and continued his education in Orr, where he was a graduate of Orr High School. After graduation, Norm enlisted in the USMC and served proudly and honorably with the 7th Engineer Battalion until his honorable discharge in 1974 as a Corporal.
He furthered his education by going on to receive an AA degree from Mesabi Range College, and was employed as a member of the faculty as the Minority Student Services Director. He continued in his education and graduated with honors from Concordia College in St. Paul with a B.S. degree in Business Management.
Prior to his retirement, Norman was the CEO of Bois Forte Enterprises. Norm, however, decided it wasn’t time to just go fishing quite yet and found employment with the Veterans Services Office in Hibbing and Ely. In this position, he was able to help many of the vets that had come into the office, to finally be able to receive the benefits that they deserved. Many times, no matter where he was, he was thanked wholeheartedly, for all the work that he had put into all their individual cases. This position turned out to be one of the most rewarding and thankful ones he had ever held.
Heenjoyed woodworking, yard work, fishing, minnow trapping, Sunday morning coffee watching Charles Stanley and his Native American Culture. He also deeply loved all of his children and grandchildren whether they were near or far – they were his life. And as such, “Grandpa” incorporated as much playing, teaching, advising and relaxing as he could.
Norman is survived by his wife: Jeannine; children: Rhonda (Brian) Fleck of Cloquet, Minn., Norman (Geraldine) Adams of Tower, Minn., Alicia (Todd Manninen) Dahl of Ely Lake, Minn., Chris (Jenna) Lehti of Tower, Minn., Jonathan Lehti of Tower, Minn., Hannah (Brent) Chosa of Tower, Minn., Emily (Brandon Luoma) Lehti of Britt, Minn., and Andrew Lehti of Embarrass, Minn.; siblings: Gordon (Patsy) Adams of Nett Lake, Minn., Vernon (Cindi) Adams of Mt. Iron, Minn., Randy Adams of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Sherrie Laitinen of Tower, Minn., and Les (Roberta) Adams of Duluth, Minn.; grandchildren: Brent Bedausky, Taryn Fleck, Alivia Fleck, Norman Adams Jr., Jakson, Parker, Morgan, Max, Liam, Tanner, Kai, Brody, River, Matayah, Emma, Bryce, Brynn, Hayden, Ellie, Ryan, Silas, and latise; great-grandchildren: Lyric, Tahlia, Sage, Braxton, River; his cousin whom he loved as a brother: Dan Lumbar; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Bill, Lester, Lorne, and Bob; and sisters: Carlene and Mary.
The wake was held Tuesday, Jan. 4 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Bois Forte Tribal Government Center in Nett Lake. The Tribal Rites will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, beginning at 10 a.m. also at the Tribal Government Center. Spiritual Advisors Gilbert Smith and Gene Goodsky will be presiding. Burial will be in the Minn. State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth, Minn.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.