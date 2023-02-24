Norman C. Economy Sr.
Norman C. Economy Sr., 84, of Wellton, Arizona, and McGregor, Minnesota, passed away February 19, 2023.
He was born December 25, 1938, in Duluth, Minnesota, to John G. and Marie (Bergeron) Economy. Norman was a 1957 graduate of Denfeld High School. He was united in marriage on October 19, 1957, in Duluth to MaryAnn (Lilliberg).
Norman retired from Inland Steel and has spent the last 20 years dividing his time between Minnesota and Arizona. Norman was known for his hospitality, infectious laugh and sense of humor. He loved to help others however he could. He raised and donated money to support an orphanage in Mexico, provided holiday meals and Christmas gifts to families in the Wellton area, and helped neighbors and friends as needed.
Norman wanted to extend a very special thank you to his family who took such good care of him during his illness and the people of Pioneer RV Park in Wellton, Ariz., for their visits and goodies.
Survivors include his children: Mary Elizabeth Dracy (Steve), Norman C. Economy Jr. (Linda Campbell), Jean T. Black (Douglas), Annette M. Butala (Keith); 17 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and a great-great grandson and granddaughter. In-laws Vivian Economy, Kathy and Roger Jensen, Peter and Trish Lilliberg and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, MaryAnn; his parents; son, Glen; grandson, Jesse S. Economy; great-grandson, Jason Eilola-Coy; and great-granddaughter, Megan T. Pavlin.
Funeral service will be held at noon on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, 8674 S. Ave. 36E Wellton, Arizona. Reception will be at the Recreation Center at Pioneer RV Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following in Norman’s name:
American Cancer Society @ 1-800-227-2345 press option 2
or online @ Cancer.org—click the donate box in upper right corner- check box next to “I want to dedicate my donation”.
Hospice of Yuma Arizona @ 1-928-343-2222
or online @ Hospiceofyuma.com—click on donate in top right hand corner.
Arrangements are with Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park Yuma, Arizona
