Norma Schleppegrell passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 18, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Kansas City, Mo., to Lawrence and Ida (Thyfault) Walters. She married Bill Schleppegrell on Aug. 28, 1948, in Minneapolis, Minn.
After raising seven children, Norma began work at the Hibbing Day Treatment Program of the Range Mental Health Center (RMHC). She completed her bachelor’s degree at Bemidji State College at the age of 47 and became Director of Community Support Programs at the RMHC in 1979. She retired in 1992. Norma was a strong advocate for mental health reform who worked with Minnesota Governor Rudi Perpich to change the ways the mentally ill were treated. The RMHC model for community services for the mentally ill won national recognition from the McKnight Foundation, the Minnesota Psychiatric Association, and the National Association of Community Mental Health Centers.
Throughout her life Norma was an active leader at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. As a young mother she organized support programs through the church for people in need, and she served on numerous committees of lay members. She was always to be seen in the front pew at services. Her faith was the greatest influence on her thinking and actions and guided and sustained her through life’s challenges and her many achievements.
Norma was a model of civic engagement, contributing in many ways to her community. She lived a life of local and global service as a member of Rotary and the American Association of University Women, and as a volunteer for many organizations. She was named Titan of Taconite at the 2017 Hibbing Winter Frolic.
She served on the Hibbing Hospital board and was Chair of the Fairview Hospital board. She was honored as Trustee of the year by the Minnesota Hospital and Healthcare Association in 2001. She was inducted into the Hibbing Historical Society in 2016.
Norma is survived by her sons Bill (Nancy Loncher Nelson), Tom (Susan Bugliosi), and Stephen (Kathy Laffin), and daughters Dr. Mary Schleppegrell (John T. Rowntree), Betsy (Michael) Moore, and Patty (Jeff) Zbacnik, foster daughter Kathy Iverson, 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and special friend Bron Muster.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Bill Schleppegrell, her parents, brother Lawrence, sister Patricia Brengman, son Larry, infant daughter Margaret and grandson Anthony.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing; visitation beginning 9:30 a.m. Masks will be available. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Blessed Sacrament Church of Hibbing, Project Care, or the Minnesota Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
