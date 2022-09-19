Norma Schleppegrell

Norma Schleppegrell passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 18, 2022.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Kansas City, Mo., to Lawrence and Ida (Thyfault) Walters. She married Bill Schleppegrell on Aug. 28, 1948, in Minneapolis, Minn.

