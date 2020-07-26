Norma (MacKenzie) Nekich passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 92.
Until 2013, Norma lived her entire life in Virginia before moving to the Presbyterian Homes Johanna Shores in Arden Hills, Minn., to be closer to her children.
As WWII was ending in 1945, Norma graduated from Roosevelt High School and began work for the City of Virginia. Until she retired, she was a loyal city employee, eventually rising to become one of the first female city clerks in Minnesota. She married Mike Nekich of Gilbert in 1951 and had three sons, Michael, John, and James.
Norma was proud of her Scottish and English heritage, teaching family and friends to make authentic Cornish pasties and other treats. She loved to travel, both with family and with her many friends. Local clubs and charities were very important to her. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church in Virginia. One of the joys of her life was her participation in Soroptimist, a service organization for professional women. She served as the club president and was their first recipient of the Spirit of Soroptimist award. As Norma often said, “family, friends, and faith” are what matters.
Norma is survived by son, Michael and daughter-in-law Lisa (Rahne); son, James; beloved granddaughter, Samantha; and her special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; son, John; brother, Donald; and sister, Lavinia.
Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, there will be no public service.
Suggested memorials are the Virginia Area Historical Society (800 9th Avenue North, Virginia, MN 55792) and Hope Community Presbyterian Church (212 South 5th Avenue, Virginia, MN 55792).
Finally, as City Clerk, Norma was responsible for elections. Voting was a sacred duty to her and she never missed an election. So the best memorial to her would be for us all to get out and vote this fall!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.