Norma Graham died peacefully at home on Aug. 20, 2021, at the age of 91.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert (Bob) Graham; and mother, Florentina (Tessman) Kitt.
Born September 22, 1929, in Great Falls, Mont. She spent her school years in LaCrosse, Wis., where she lived with her Aunt Martha and Uncle Johnny.
Survived by her children, Lesley (Mark) Peterson, Jon (Maggie) Graham, and Barbara Charnock.
She was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, Hunter and Jackson Graham and Emily and Matthew Charnock.
Norma touched many lives during her 20 years as manager of a card and gift shop in Virginia, Minn., where she lived for 38 years before moving to Brackett’s Crossing CC in Lakeville, Minn. and then Burnsville, Minn.
She was energetic and lived her life to the fullest. Norma had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She did crossword puzzles daily and played cards and games with her friends. As a voracious reader she spent several days a week choosing her reading material at the local library. She was an excellent cook and loved to knit beautiful gifts for her loved ones. She was smart, classy, stylish and truly unique in every way. Her positive attitude made us all feel as if we could follow and accomplish our dreams.
We will miss her greatly but know she will be watching over us and cheering us on.
A private celebration of life will be held on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception for friends and family at noon at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club, Lakeville, Minn.
