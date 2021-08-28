Norma Folen, 74, of Virginia, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Norma was born July 28, 1947 in Morrison, Minn., to Lylen and Audrey (Terrill) Folen. She loved the outdoors, scenic drives, walks, easy listening music and bright vibrant colors. Norma was a foodie who enjoyed ruebens, funions, and mint ice cream. She had a fighting spirit that carried her through life's trials. She had a friendly, sweet, loving demeanor.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Lylen Folen.

Special thanks to her caregivers from NHS Balsam and past caregivers from Cedar Ridge.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. at Norma’s home located at 700 South 7th Avenue, Virginia MN.

