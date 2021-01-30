Norma A. Anderson was born in rural Garner, Iowa, on April 19, 1925, the daughter of Albert and Cora (Neuberger) Hippen.
She passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at the Paula Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge with family by her side. She was 95 years old.
Norma graduated from Garner High School and met Marvin LeRoy Anderson while working as a bookkeeper at an implement dealer in Renwick. Norma and Marvin were married on June 9, 1946, while he was in the service. They started farming in Corwith in 1947 until moving to Hardy in 1954 to continue farming. On Dec. 1, 2013, they moved to Springvale Independent Living in Humboldt. They were married for 72 years and had two children.
Norma was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and LWML in Lu Verne. She enjoyed farm life, gardening, flowers, needlepoint, and her cats. She loved her family, going out to eat, and being involved with the lives of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed time with her friends at Springvale. Norma was a gentle woman with a strong faith and shared that with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Marcia (Harvey) Aluni of Virginia, Minn., Paul (Marian) Anderson of Dakota City, Iowa. She is also survived by grandchildren, Karen (Troy) Flicek, Cheryl (Jeff) Tweten, Brian (Naomi) Aluni; and step-grandson, Jim Lloyd; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sophia, Clara Flicek, and Alex Tweten; she is survived by her sister, Nancy (Bob) Ferrell of Fort Dodge; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hippen, Humboldt, and Margaret Hippen, Ames; and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin in 2018; brothers, Albert Hippen and Lewellyn Hippen; and an infant sister.
A funeral service for Norma will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Lu Verne.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.
Burial will be in the Lu Verne Cemetery in Lu Verne. Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are required.
Oakcrest Funeral Services in Lu Verne is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservicess.com
