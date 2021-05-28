Norby ”Norbert” Jack Rozinka, 71, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Norby was born on Aug. 25, 1949, to Joseph and Pauline Rozinka. Norby graduated from Eveleth High school, where he was an avid athlete. He then attended Hibbing Community College and graduated with a nursing degree. He went on to graduate from St Mary’s School of Anesthesia in Duluth. Norby worked as a nurse anesthetist for 30 plus years at Essentia Health, ending his career at Lakewalk Surgery Center.
On July 11, 1970, Norby married the love of his life, Suzanne Harris. They raised three children together, Jason, Ryan, and Sarah. Upon retirement Norby and Sue moved from their longtime residence in Duluth to their lake home in Solon Springs, Wis., and wintered in Bucerias, Mexico. Norby enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, grass cutting at Hidden Greens North Golf Course, and pontoon rides on Lake St. Croix. But his greatest joy was the time spent with his family.
He will be sadly missed by Sue, his wife of 51 years; his three children, Jason (Becky), Ryan (Llake), and Sarah (Shane) Lundgren; and his three grandchildren, Annabel, Ben, and Sam.
At Norby’s request, there will be no funeral service. The family is planning a celebration of life later this summer.
