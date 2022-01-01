Nolan S. Lantman-Porter, 25. It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear Nolan.
He passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home in Duluth, Minn. He worked as a stocker at Saver’s in Duluth which he enjoyed. He was currently working on getting his very first driver’s license which he was pretty excited about. Nolan was very kind hearted, gentle, and would do anything for a friend, which got him in trouble at times. He earned his GED and went on to College where he made the dean’s list. He enjoyed hanging out with friends, and family. His sense of humor and “Just being Nolan” will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Mark (Denise) Lantman, Hibbing; mother, Heather (Kevin Lindfors) Porter, Hibbing; brother, Audrick Ylatupa, Virginia, Minn.; paternal grandparents, Paul and Marie Lantman of Hibbing; maternal grandparents, Vicki and Frank Bruno, Hibbing; grandfather, Harold Soland; aunt Char and aunt Sheree, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mark Abate; aunt, Cori Lantman; and his uncle, David.
A gathering of family and friends for Nolan will be from 2 – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
