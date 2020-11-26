Nina Pulver (Christianson

Nina Mae Pulver (Christianson), 94 years young, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in the Northern Pines Medical Center in Aurora, Minn., surrounded by her family.
Nina was born on March 15, 1926, to Eva (Chapman) and Charles Russell in Otter Tail County, Minn. She attended school in Oak Valley School. She started working as a hired girl at the age of 14 and would stay with families and help the mother after a new baby was born.
In 1944 she went to Beulah, N.D.,, and began her nurses’ training at Hillcrest Hospital. While attending school and working in the hospital, she met Phineas Pulver when she wheeled him into surgery. They were united in marriage in 1946 and lived in the Beulah/Zap, N.D., area until 1957 when they moved to northern Minnesota. They moved to Palo in 1960 where Nina resided until her death. She has been a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Nina totally enjoyed driving her dump truck and delivering dirt from Phin’s Dirt that they started in 1969. There are many locations in northern Minnesota that have “Phin’s Dirt.” Nina loved working in her huge garden and raspberry/strawberry patches. The garden had gotten smaller, but she still raised peas, cucumbers and tomatoes this last summer on her deck. Besides being an awesome gardener, she has provided her family and friends with quilts over the years.
Nina married Dennis Christianson on April 6, 2013. They enjoyed their years together until his passing in February of this year.
Nina is survived by her daughters, Ramona Miller of Mahnomen, Minn, Patty (Ernie) Kolar of Tracy, Minn., Lorena Wright of Aurora, Minn., Roxann (Steve) Vietz of Altoona, Iowa, and son Ron (Julie) Pulver of New York Mills, Minn.; sisters, Addie Olson, Alvina (Don) Peterson, and brother, Jim (Maureen) Russell all of Brainerd, Minn.; two special nieces, Wanda Kurt Gunning of Yuma, Ariz., and Yvonne Borenmann of Pick City, N.D.; special neighbors, Doris Helgerson and Ila Fodness of Palo; 10 grandchildren: Steve (Jennifer) Pulver; Dan Pulver, Sara Pulver, Mike (Stephanie) Pulver; Tony (Abbe) Kolar, Derrick (Kaylee) Kolar, Chad Vietz, Michelle Vietz, Waylon (Hannah) Wright, Jenna (Chris) Franks; and 22 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
She was preceded in death by Phineas Pulver and Dennis Christianson; her parents, Eva and Charles Russell; siblings and spouses: Ferne and Jerry Hanson, Paul and Ruth Chapman, Dorothy and Gene Russell, Nettie and Vern Momb; brother, Charles Russell; brother -in-law, Irvin Olson; son, Kelly Kuehl; son-in-law, Gary Wright.
A private family memorial for Nina will be held later.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.