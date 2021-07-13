Nina C. Walker, 82, passed away on July 11, 2021.
She was born Sept. 24, 1938, to Katherine and Curt Kennedy. She grew up in Virginia, Minn., where she graduated high school with the class of 1956. On Oct. 3, 1959, Nina married George Walker. Together they raised their four girls in Duluth, eventually taking residence in Gilbert in 1978 where they lived for 39 years. Nina worked for Saint Louis County for nearly 25 years, retiring in 2000. After retirement, she and George wintered in Florida, where they formed many friendships. Nina also took up golfing in retirement and enjoyed days spent on the course with her husband and friends.
Nina loved the lake, and she and George spent many summers at their cabin on Lake Vermilion. She and her husband also enjoyed watching hockey and were avid UMD Bulldog Hockey fans, holding season tickets for 40 years. Those who knew Nina will always remember her for her candid, “tell-it-like-it-is'' demeanor. She’ll also be remembered for her fondness of the kitchen; she was always ready with a recipe and loved sharing them with others. Her family was especially important to her, and she looked forward to the big Christmas and 4th of July celebrations with her children and grandchildren every year. In her later years, she found great happiness in cuddling her great-grand babies and rocking them to sleep.
Nina is survived by her four daughters: Cathy Bianchet, Colleen (Jerry) Wallis, Wendy (Michael) Wells, Jill Lekatz; grandchildren: Sarah Bianchet, Joe (Alicia) Bianchet, Megan (Tim) Zubich, Mara (Scott) Haugen, Paige Wallis, Kylie (Jacob) Krugen, Matthew (Christine) Lekatz and Andrew Lekatz; great-grandchildren: Gabe Smith-Larson, Avery and Hattie Zubich, Rayden Krugen, Dawson Lekatz and Weston Bianchet; sister Patricia Briggs; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George Walker; parents, Katherine and Curt Kennedy; brothers, Curt and Craig Kennedy; sister, Gael Forsman; sons-in-law, Michael Bianchet and Tim Lekatz; special friend, Kae McMillan; and other extended family and friends.
Funeral Mass for Nina will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Eamonn Boland celebrating.
A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until Mass.
Interment will be in the State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.