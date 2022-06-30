Nick Mrja, lifelong resident of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2022. He was 94.
Nick was born to Mary and Jack Mrja on Aug. 15, 1927, in Carson Lake. He held beautiful memories of growing up there, where he formed many lifelong friendships. He proudly served his country during WWII in the Aleutian Islands.
An outstanding gardener, Nick maintained a manicured yard and meticulous hedges. He was happiest when he was outdoors and loved walking through the woods, covering up to 4 miles even into his 80s. But most of Nick's free time was devoted to helping any friend or relative who needed it. Nick lived a life of service to others.
Nick was proud of his Serbian heritage and was a founding member of St. Archangel Orthodox Church. Over the years he showed faithful devotion to its support and upkeep.
Nick was well loved and will be greatly missed by his sister, Millie Mrja; nieces Pamela Naughton; Joanne (Allen) Kampf; Ellen (Steve Moline) Mrja; Christine (Carl) Kopp and Godson Michael Ouke.
He is also in the loving prayers of grand nieces Jennifer Jensen, Britta Moline; Leeanne Richards, Mary Naughton, Avery Naughton and Katherine Kopp; grand nephews Todd Kampf, Ryan Richards and Ben Kopp.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Jack Mrja; his brother Sam and sister-in-law Ruth; sister Mara; nieces Karen Mrja; Dianne (Michael) Richards and Marilyn (Dick) Seeler.
Funeral services will be conducted at St. Archangel Michael Orthodox Church, Hibbing, by Fr. Dean Franck at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, with visitation one hour previous.
Memory Eternal.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line or to watch the service as it is live-streamed please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
