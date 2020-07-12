Nicholas Michael Pouh, 26, of Bloomington, Minn., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He was born May 10, 1994.
Nick enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, exploring the river bottoms with friends, camping, and spending time with family and friends at the hunting shack. He also loved spending time with the family dog, Elmo. He also was a Star Wars enthusiast and enjoyed playing video games. Nicholas is survived by parents, Michael and Jill Pouh; sister, Natalee Pouh; brother, Daniel (Sara) Juhlke; grandmother, Shirley Pouh of Chisholm; aunts and uncles: Jon (Julie) Baker, Joy (Del) Manicke, Jeff Baker, Julie (Chris) Olejnicak and Jeff (Stacie) Pouh; 12 cousins; and godparents, Kathy and Rich Mattern.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jon and Janet Baker, and James Pouh.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Avenue South, Bloomington.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, and one hour prior to service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Bloomington Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. https://www.bbrfoundation.org/
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.