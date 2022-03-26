An informal gathering of family and friends for Nicholas M. Dertinger, 39, of Chisholm, will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Nick died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Gilbert, Minnesota.
Nick was born Oct. 11, 1982, in Virginia, Minnesota to Chris and Connie (Dertinger) Skule. He was a graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School. On Aug. 17, 2012 he married the love of his life, Carrie Karkinen.
Nick traveled the country while working as an industrial cleaner, settling with his family in Florida, Ohio, and Indiana before eventually returning home to Minnesota. Working as a mechanic was his true passion, which led him to opening a small engine repair shop of his own and then working in various shops around the Range. Nick was known as one of the best mechanics in the area and could often be found working on the vehicles of family and friends in his home garage during his “time off.”
Nick was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, hiking, going for bike rides, exploring nature, and spending time out at “the shack.” Nick was an outgoing guy who would greet everyone he met with a big smile and a hearty handshake. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and instantly make them feel like an old friend.
During the winter months, Nick was known to drive around town looking for anyone who might need a hand getting a car out of the ditch or cleaning snow from their driveways. Whether an old friend or a stranger - if someone needed help - Nick was there.
Nick loved his family above all else and never said goodbye without a hug and a “love you.” He was a cherished husband, father, brother, and son and loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Carrie; children: Danika, Morgan, Jaelee and Owen; mother, Connie (Rick Huntoon) Dertinger; grandmother, LaVonne Dertinger (“Grandma D”); his parents-in-law, Les and Mary Lou Karkinen; sister-in-law, Crystal (Jeremy Krancich) Karkinen; brother, Cole Huntoon; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Chris Skule, and his grandfather.
To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Dertinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.