Nicholas J. Sebunia

Nicholas Joseph Sebunia, 43, of Aurora died July 22, 2022.

He was born on March 24, 1979, to Wayne and Linda (Surrell) Sebunia in Mons, Belgium. Son of a military father, Nicholas grew up in many places around the world. His family settled in Aurora in 1991 and he attended Mesabi East, subsequently obtaining his GED. Following school, Nicholas worked as a chef at several restaurants around the Range. He was currently furthering his education online. Nicholas was an avid MN Vikings fan and enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved his family dearly, especially his three children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries