Nicholas Joseph Sebunia, 43, of Aurora died July 22, 2022.
He was born on March 24, 1979, to Wayne and Linda (Surrell) Sebunia in Mons, Belgium. Son of a military father, Nicholas grew up in many places around the world. His family settled in Aurora in 1991 and he attended Mesabi East, subsequently obtaining his GED. Following school, Nicholas worked as a chef at several restaurants around the Range. He was currently furthering his education online. Nicholas was an avid MN Vikings fan and enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved his family dearly, especially his three children.
Survivors include his son, Sebastian (Lexi) Sebunia of Fargo; two daughters: Gabrielle “Gabby” Sebunia of Fargo and Kadence Sebunia of Eveleth; his parents: Wayne and Linda Sebunia of Aurora; brother, Shane (Mellisa) Sebunia of Hoyt Lakes; nephew and niece: Cody Hanson and Michele (Dan) Dale; great-niece, Noella Dale; as well as several other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Travis Sebunia; uncle, Kenneth Sebunia; aunt, Claudia Riedinger; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A private family graveside service was held at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora for Nicholas J. Sebunia. Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice of any mental health foundation in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the ZIemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.