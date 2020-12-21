On Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, the angels came to escort Neoma Lillian (Skeesuck/Rice) Auel to her heavenly home and eternal rewards. At age 92, surrounded by loved ones at the family home in Hibbing she suffered a massive stroke. She departed to her eternal rest the following day from Hibbing Fairview Hospital.
She was born in Backus, Minn., to Myrtle Skeesuck on July 4, 1928. Neoma has been a resident of Hibbing since age 18 where she met and married Eugene Auel, born to them were five children: one son and four daughters. She was very active in the Catholic Church and served on many ministries over the years. When Neoma was not working alongside her husband in their businesses where she enjoyed the role of bookkeeper, you could find her with her children or grandchildren. Neoma enjoyed quilting, gardening, flower arranging, embroidering, singing, or making her famous potato salad for the crowd.
She will be missed by her children, Richard (Irene) Hibbing, Cathie (Jerry) Durham of Andover, Minn., and Yalonda (Darwin) Stougard of Hibbing; and son-in-law, Joe Yahrmatter of Minneapolis; siblings, Norm (Lois) Rice, Shakopee, Minn., Roger (Doreen) Rice, Hibbing, and Raymond (Regina) Rice, Mesa, Ariz., nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren; in-laws, Jan Hofer (Ed) Marana, Ariz., Len(Rosalie) Auel, Gilbert, Lee (Elli) Auel, Pilligar, Minn., Carl Butzin, Sebeka, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene J. Auel; daughter, Bonnie Jean Yahrmatter; infant daughter, Julie Ann; grandsons, Nathan Minzghor and Taylor Riihinen; granddaughter, Nicolle McBride; her parents, Martin and Myrtle Rice; siblings: Rosella Woessner, Fargo, N.D, Martin Rice Jr., Marvin Rice Sr, Mervin Rice, and Roseina Rice, Iris Cole, Nola Renskers, and Rossetta Lucas, all of Hibbing; in-laws: George and Gladys Auel, Wadena, Minn., Bernietta (George) Ley, Wisconsin, Genevieve (Joseph) Sauer, Iowa, MaryAnn Butzin, Sebeka, Arnold (Lois) Auel, Alexandria, Minn. Gramma Omie truly went home for the holidays.
Funeral services for Neoma will be 11 a.m. Saturday. Dec. 26, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Gabriel Waweru will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass in the Church on Saturday.
Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Neoma will be laid to rest next to her husband Eugene of 54 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANGEL FUND. To donate please visit: www.angelfundrange.org/donate, or you may mail your donations to the Angel Fund, at P.O. Box 114, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
