Neil Warren Rule

Neil W. Rule, 83, of Cloquet, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Inter-faith Care Center in Carlton.
He was born July 31, 1937, in Bear River, Minn., the son of Charles and Thelma (Hagsten) Rule. Neil went to High School at Cherry High School where he met his wife of 60 years, Carol Lahti Rule. He was a member of the Army National Guard. An apprenticeship led to a 40-year career as a proud meat cutter, “not a butcher” as he would say.
Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, camping, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, family time and vacations. After retirement he and Carol enjoyed time at casinos. It was a great social place, always finding new people to tell his many repetitive stories to. He was a diehard Vikings fan, the roof rattled when he would watch a game and give the referees his advice especially when Vikings played the Packers. He also enjoyed the MN twins.
Neil is survived by wife, Carol; children, Russ (Ann) Rule, Denise (Barry) Sartor, Dennis Rule; grandchildren: Tasheana, Jeremiah, Cole and Olivia; four great-grandchildren: Jolana, Jayden, Benson and Luca; brothers, Clifford (Vira), Keith (Carla), Vernon (Candy); many cousins, nieces and nephews; a special uncle, Harry (Jean) Hagsten; and a sister-in-law, Jodie Lahti.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma Saukko and Charlie Rule; and a brother-in-law, Howard Lahti.
Neil spent the last 3 years at Inter-faith Care Center. The family would like to thank the center for their care of Neil. He was loved and cared for by the amazing staff. There is a special place in the hearts of our family for our newest family member Patti. Chaplin John was a great comfort in the final days.
Due to Covid and the restrictions, the family will postpone a celebration of Neil’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Interfaith Care Center or a charity of your choice.
We would love you to share a story about Neil, you can do so on this site: www.nelsonfuneralcare.net. or reach out to one of the family members.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.