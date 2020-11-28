Neil A. Alden, 101, of Chisholm, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. He was born Dec. 13, 1918, in Crosby, Minn., to Alva and Addie (Morissette) Alden. He was a Chisholm High School graduate receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in business at University of Minnesota. He was also a longtime resident of Wayzata, Minn., before making his home as a Chisholm resident. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the church choir and the Chisholm Knights of Columbus. Neil was a WWII Army veteran serving in the Army Air Corps Communications System as a cryptographer. He worked for the Pillsbury-Mills Corporation as a district planning manager. He enjoyed stamp collecting and fishing.
Neil is survived by his children: Diane Alden, John Alden, Elizabeth (Ron) Schumacher; seven grandchildren: Andrew, Nathan, Lisa, Brian, Jamie, Lindsay and Tony; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn Kruger and Joyce Hanson; many nieces, nephews; and a stepson, David (Joanne) Malkovich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Jean (Skalz) Alden and Constance (Rupp) Malkovich Alden; son, David; brothers, Howard and Glen; sister, Jeanette Paskvan.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.
Visitation will be a half hour prior to service in the church.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.