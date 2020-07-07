Nathan Lee Lappi, 40, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home in Rochester, Minn.
Nate was born May 23, 1980, in Virginia, Minn., to Timothy Moore and Beverly Lappi. He graduated from Virginia High School in 1998. He moved to Rochester in 2002 and worked for Schwann’s, Coldwell Banker and later started a lawn care company. Most recently he was employed at Mayo Clinic.
Nate was happiest when he was fishing, and loved spending time in his fish house or boat.
Nate is survived by his wife, Trudy Lappi; mother, Beverly Lappi; sister, Sara Moore; brother, Andrew Brown; and nephews, August and Roland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Moore; and his grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Rochester Cremation Services (1605 Civic Center Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901.)
Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. 507-206-4449 rochestercremationservicesmn.com
