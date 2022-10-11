Nathan Allan Ehrich

Nathan Allan Ehrich, 40, of Cotton died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, near his home in Cotton.

Nathan was born on Jan. 15, 1982, to Alan and Roxanne (Haskell) Ehrich in Virginia. He grew up in Hoyt Lakes and graduated from Mesabi East, Class of 2000. He furthered his education at Vermilion Community College where he earned a degree in Wildlife Law Enforcement. Nathan enlisted into the Army National Guard during the summer before his senior year of high school along with Cody Vreeland and were joined later by Jake Berndt and Rob Ronning. During his twenty-one years of service, he was deployed to Bosnia, Iraq, and twice in Afghanistan. Nathan has kept in touch with his military family and was the “go-to” whenever any of them were in need of help. Nathan was united in marriage to Haley Hall on Aug. 25, 2012. The couple lived in Alborn until moving to their dream home in Cotton two years ago. Nathan was employed by Essentia Health-St. Mary’s for ten years as a storekeeper. Most recently he was employed by Cummins Diesel in Duluth as a Parts Specialist. He enjoyed all seasons of hunting, especially pheasant hunting in South Dakota, four wheeling, floating on the river, yardwork, storytelling, and telling jokes. Nathan loved all his family dearly and considered his friends his family too.

