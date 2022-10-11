Nathan Allan Ehrich, 40, of Cotton died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, near his home in Cotton.
Nathan was born on Jan. 15, 1982, to Alan and Roxanne (Haskell) Ehrich in Virginia. He grew up in Hoyt Lakes and graduated from Mesabi East, Class of 2000. He furthered his education at Vermilion Community College where he earned a degree in Wildlife Law Enforcement. Nathan enlisted into the Army National Guard during the summer before his senior year of high school along with Cody Vreeland and were joined later by Jake Berndt and Rob Ronning. During his twenty-one years of service, he was deployed to Bosnia, Iraq, and twice in Afghanistan. Nathan has kept in touch with his military family and was the “go-to” whenever any of them were in need of help. Nathan was united in marriage to Haley Hall on Aug. 25, 2012. The couple lived in Alborn until moving to their dream home in Cotton two years ago. Nathan was employed by Essentia Health-St. Mary’s for ten years as a storekeeper. Most recently he was employed by Cummins Diesel in Duluth as a Parts Specialist. He enjoyed all seasons of hunting, especially pheasant hunting in South Dakota, four wheeling, floating on the river, yardwork, storytelling, and telling jokes. Nathan loved all his family dearly and considered his friends his family too.
Survivors include his wife, Haley; three sons, Gunnar, Griffin and Gage; mother, Roxi Jensen of Hoyt Lakes; father, Alan (Debbie) Ehrich of Tower; sisters, Nicole Ehrich of Duluth and Brandi (Kenneth) Hascall of Wright; grandmother, Eldwin Haskell of Redfield, S.D.; nieces and nephews: Lucas Kuyava, Karson Lombardi, Shelbey Xiong, and Calvin, Brock, McLaine and Keira Hascall; in-laws, Ralph Hall, Kitty Hall, and sister-in-law, April (Josh) Lewis all of International Falls; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his military family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Allen Haskell and William and Agnes Ehrich.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth followed by a celebration of life held at his home at 6818 Comstock Lake Road, Cotton. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.