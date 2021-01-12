Naomi Louise Zettel was born on July 24, 1945 and went to Heaven on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. She graduated from Mountain Iron High School, Class of 1963.
Naomi grew up on the Iron Range, left to live in the Cities for many years and returned later in life. She loved the arts, painting, crocheting, and poetry to name a few. In her younger years, she attended The University of Minnesota and wrote many of her own moving and original poems. She had a special love for music and enjoyed songs from many genres. She passed this love of music on to her children. She loved TV shows from the 1960s and 70s, Gunsmoke and Bonanza being top of the list. She knew and loved the Lord. She held the Bible in high regard and attended Sunday services the past few decades in her care homes. If you visited her, she enjoyed it very much. Naomi was an intelligent, caring and giving person. She gave rise to many lives and will be missed by many.
Naomi is survived by her children: Karen Niemi, Rachel Niemi, Sean Niemi (Heather), Katie Nuss (Joel), Desiree Zettel, and Jesse Zettel (Jen); six siblings, 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 14 nieces and nephews; 10 grand-nephew and nieces; and eight great-grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Haynes; daughter, Liissa Niemi; stepfather, Robert Ostman; and mother, Beatrice Ostman.
Private services will be held.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iron Range NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook and to leave a message on line, go to www.cron-sheehy.com
