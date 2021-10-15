Nancy Mandler

Nancy Mandler, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Nancy was born April 5, 1938, to Elmer and Helmi (Rikala) Hietala in Virginia, Minn. She was a 1956 graduate of Mountain Iron High School. She married Roy Mandler on April 19, 1958, in Mountain Iron.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Roy; son, Scott (Lorna); sister, Judi (Bill) Allen; grandsons, Jeremy and Mitch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Kenneth.

10 a.m. visitation; 11 a.m. service on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2 at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 1978 Rice St., St. Paul, MN. 651-291-1349

12:30 p.m. luncheon at DeGidio’s Restaurant, 425 7th St. W., St. Paul 651-291-7105.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Mandler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries