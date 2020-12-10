Nancy M. Waara, 65, of Hibbing, passed away at her home.
She was born September 26, 1955 to Joseph Ruparcich and Joyce Burke in Chisholm. Nancy was a longtime resident of Hibbing; she was raised Lutheran. Nancy had a creative streak; she enjoyed crocheting and drawing. Nancy also was a longtime cat owner.
She is survived by her children, Edwin (Alma) Waara, Jenn (Brian) Kuryatnik and Kami Waara; grandchildren, Eddie Waara and Kinley Pavich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Joyce.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
