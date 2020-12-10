Nancy M. Waara

Nancy M. Waara, 65, of Hibbing, passed away at her home.

She was born September 26, 1955 to Joseph Ruparcich and Joyce Burke in Chisholm. Nancy was a longtime resident of Hibbing; she was raised Lutheran. Nancy had a creative streak; she enjoyed crocheting and drawing. Nancy also was a longtime cat owner.

She is survived by her children, Edwin (Alma) Waara, Jenn (Brian) Kuryatnik and Kami Waara; grandchildren, Eddie Waara and Kinley Pavich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Joyce.

No services will be held.

