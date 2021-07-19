Nancy M. Pare passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the age of 85, surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 8, 1934, in Virginia, Minn., the youngest child of Stuart and Myrtle (Rundgren) Murray. She was a class of 1951 graduate of Virginia High School and received her BS degree in Elementary Education from Bemidji State University in 1955. She taught in Mountain Iron, Minn., (1956-57), in Minneapolis, Minn., (1957-60), and in Austin, Minn., where she was everyone’s favorite kindergarten teacher at Woodson School (1968-1980) and Shaw School (1980 to her retirement in 1990). Nancy married the love of her life, John W. Pare, on July 27, 1957.
She loved her family, spending time at Lake 14 and Sand Lake and hosting her annual July 4th breakfast.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Rick) LaBrecque of Grand Forks, N.D., and Jonie (Brad) Nelson of Omaha, Neb.; four grandchildren: Seth LaBrecque (Grand Forks), and Ashleigh, Chris and David Nelson (Omaha); many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; siblings, Betty “Nona” Cuppoletti, Patsy Hautamaki Engman, Stuart “Tim” Murray; her parents; and sister- and brothers-in-law.
A funeral and celebration of life for Nancy will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Sand Lake Chapel in Britt, Minn., with a visitation starting at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia, Minn.
