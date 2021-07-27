Nancy Jean Wall

Nancy Jean Wall, 69, of Orr, Minn., passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

A Graveside Service will be held at noon Thursday, July 29, at Leiding Cemetery, Orr, Minn.

A luncheon will be held immediately following the burial at the Orr American Legion, Orr.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Wall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries