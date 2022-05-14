Nancy Jane (Battaglia-Sprague) Hertzfeldt, age 65 of Buhl, Minn., unexpectedly left her temporary earthly home to be reunited with Christ our Lord and Savior in the glory of Heaven on Monday May 9, 2022.
Nancy was born in Hibbing, Minn., the second of five children, to Raymond and Shirley Battaglia on Dec. 26, 1956. She was raised in Buhl, Minn., graduating from Martin Hughes Highschool in 1975. She married Gary Sprague in 1977 and became a mother of three girls, raising them in Wolf, Minn. She attended beauty school and worked as a Cosmetologist in various salons across the range. After her children were grown and with the dissolution of her marriage, she found herself relocating to Montrose where she met William Hertzfeldt (“Papa Bill”). In February 2008 Nancy and William wed and she became a step-mother to William’s 2 children and a dog mom to Maggie. She loved William and often would express that love to her children stating she would be lost without him.
Nancy was a lady of many talents, but remained very humbled and in the shadows of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She often sought to express those accomplishments throughout Facebook and on occasion stated her view on things she didn’t agree with. Her friends would say she is caring, kind, and compassionate. Her family would say she was all those things and so much more. She opened her home to many. At one point in time, she would tell people she had five daughters, two that were not biologically hers. She was the pillar of our existence, and the wind beneath our wings, she will be missed by so many.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, William; and her dog, Poppy; her daughters, Mary Sprague, Elizabeth (Damon) Jacobson, Stephanie (Owen) Knapper, Wendy (Jeff) Bowe, and Josh (Lisa) Hertzfeldt; her brothers: Mark (Peggy), John (Cathy), and Jim Battaglia; sister, Terry (Kevin) Lewis; numerous nieces and nephews, and non biological daughter, Mari Latola; Grandchildren: Natalie Ezell, Andrew Swanstrom, Samantha Oksanen, Chase and Christian Jacobson, Julia, Adrien, and Grady Knapper, Jackson and Riley Hertzfeldt; Great grandson: Bentley Nordahl.
She is preceded in death by parents: Raymond and Shirley; the father of her three girls, Gary; and her dog, Maggie.
A celebration of life will be held at the Buhl Senior Center on May 21, 2022, with visitation at 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., with prayers at 11:30 a.m. and lunch to follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Hertzfeldt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.