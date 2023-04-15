Nancy Helen Ostendorf

Nancy H. Ostendorf, 62 lifelong resident of Hibbing died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center-East Bank in Minneapolis, Minn.
She was born March 2, 1961, to Joseph Shimek and Doloris (Traeger) Shimek Sr. in Hibbing. In August of 1978, she began her life long career with the Hibbing Hospital. She graduated from Hibbing High School, class of 1979. Nancy married Frank Ostendorf on August 28, 1982, in Hibbing. Throughout her career with Fairview Range Medical Center, she was involved in many key initiatives and organizational changes. Nancy ended her career with Fairview, currently employed as the Senior Executive Assistant. She had been employed with Fairview for 44 years. Nancy was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, road trips with Frank and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Frank Ostendorf, Hibbing, her daughters, Alyssa (Mike) Jerulle, Side Lake, and Katie (Matt) Scofield, Hibbing, four siblings, Cheryl Perpich, Florida, Terri Hinkkanen, Grand Rapids, MN, Robert Shimek, Northfield, MN, and Debbie (Dave) Maroney, Cedar, MN, four beloved grandchildren, Brooke and Tyler Scofield, and Wyatt and Ella Jerulle, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Joseph and William Shimek, parents, Joseph and Doloris (Traeger) Shimek Sr., and her brother-in-law, Peter Hinkkanen.
Funeral services for Nancy will be 11:30 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Daniel Weiske will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the 11:30 am funeral Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment will be held at the Side Lake Columbarium at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Ostendorf, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.