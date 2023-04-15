Nancy Helen Ostendorf

Nancy H. Ostendorf, 62 lifelong resident of Hibbing died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center-East Bank in Minneapolis, Minn.

She was born March 2, 1961, to Joseph Shimek and Doloris (Traeger) Shimek Sr. in Hibbing. In August of 1978, she began her life long career with the Hibbing Hospital. She graduated from Hibbing High School, class of 1979. Nancy married Frank Ostendorf on August 28, 1982, in Hibbing. Throughout her career with Fairview Range Medical Center, she was involved in many key initiatives and organizational changes. Nancy ended her career with Fairview, currently employed as the Senior Executive Assistant. She had been employed with Fairview for 44 years. Nancy was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, road trips with Frank and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Service information

Apr 22
Visitation
Saturday, April 22, 2023
9:30AM-11:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 22
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, April 22, 2023
11:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

