It is with extreme sadness that our family announces the Dec. 6, 2020 passing of our beloved mother, Nancy G. Stanaway.
Nancy was born on Jan. 14, 1941, in Tower, Minn., to Rose (Boshey) and Joe Columbus. Her childhood memories were of times spent with her siblings and cousins. In 1958, Nancy married Richard Stanaway and raised seven children in the Virginia area. After separating from Richard, Nancy obtained a degree from Globe College of Business. She worked at Juel Fairbanks, a Native American social agency for 20 years. After retirement her greatest joy was time spent with family, friends, and especially her grandchildren. Nancy was proud to be a respected elder of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa.
During her life, Nancy grieved the loss of her parents, her siblings, Joe Jr, Doris, Russel, Shirley, Leonard, Joanne, Charles (Chuckie), and Christine (Tina); beloved son, Michael J Stanaway; as well as former husband, Richie; and two son-in-laws, Harlan Siebert and Gene Maki; and many others dear to her.
She is survived by her loving and almost perfect children, Marlin “Poncho” (Cheyenne D) Stanaway, Michele (Mark R) Maki, Joseph (Laura B) Stanaway, Sheila “Sissy” (John) Cashman, Gay Stanaway, and Charlene (Bill) Evans; by her beloved and definitely perfect grandchildren, Derek (Sonya), Jared, Jason, Josef (Mesa), and Christian, Christopher, Amanda, Chloe, Jenna, Zachary, Jeremy, Christina, Vince; and her wonderful great grandchildren, Riley, Addison, Derek Jr, and Thomas.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions on gathering, an outdoor family Celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held in the warm days of spring.
