Nancy Diana Voss, 78, of Mountain Iron, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Nancy was born in Michigan on November 23, 1941. In the late 1960s she moved from Freesoil, Mich., to Keewatin, and in the late 1970s she moved again to Mountain Iron. On June 16, 1979, Nancy was joined in marriage to her husband of 42 years Earl Voss at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing. Nancy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm. She enjoyed spending time on the pontoon boat with Earl, feeding the deer and turkeys at their house and keeping track of them as they grew. Nancy was especially fond of her two cats, Sonny and Tommy.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Earl; daughter, Diana (David) Kovall, Bemidji, Minn.; brother, Larry Rosenow, Grand Rapids, Mich.; grandchildren, Sandra (CJ) Godwin, Dallas, Texas, Tyler Kovall, Bemidj, Minn., and Courtney Kovall, Boulder, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Erma; stepfather, Robert Rosenow Sr.; siblings, Sandra Adamczek, David Strom, Robert Rosenow and Debra Rosenow.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no services held at this time.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.