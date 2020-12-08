Nancy Carrol Engel

Nancy Carrol Engel, 83, of Virginia, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Essentia Health – Virginia with her family by her side.

She was born Aug. 22, 1937, in Tower, the daughter of Theodore and Florence (Sjoberg) Hall and was a graduate of Tower-Soudan high School. Nancy married Bruce Engel on Oct. 3, 1969 in Virginia, and was a longtime Virginia resident. She was employed by the Saint Louis County Engineering Department, and a member of Hope Community Presbyterian Church in Virginia. Nancy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reading.

Nancy is survived by daughters: Debbie (Gary) Moon of Canby, Ore., Jayne (John) Egan of Highland Ranch, Colo., and Darlene (John) Hadrava of Eveleth; sons-in-law: Bryan Meyers of Duluth and Tim Stellmach of Virginia; brother: Robert (Gladys) Hall of Maplewood; sister-in-law: Marge Hall of Proctor; grandchildren: Cathy Moon, Jeremy Moon, Jennifer (Billy) Sapp, Greg (Trisha) Moon, Ryan Moon, Adam (Emily) Hadrava, Katie (Ethan) Roe, Casey (Kelsey) Stellmach, Aaron Meyers and Ethan Meyers; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family including special cousins: Ethie Kniivila and Susie Ronkainen; and a host of friends, including special Washington Manor friends: Pat and Debbie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Bruce; brother: Theodore “Ted” Hall, daughters: Renee Meyers and Dawn Stellmach; and grandson: Jake Stellmach.

Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Engel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries