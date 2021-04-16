Nancy A. Flynn passed away peacefully at The Hummingbird of Meadowlands Minnesota on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was 79 years old.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1941, in Ely, Minn., to the late Frank and Agnes (Shustarich) Tomsich.
Nancy grew up in Ely and attended Ely Jr. College and is a United States Navy veteran. She later went on to Eveleth Area Technical School.
Nancy enjoyed photography, classical music and never met a stranger. With her love of all the animals in the world, Nancy contributed funds to many world organizations as well as the local APAs. Nancy was of the Catholic faith.
Nancy will be greatly missed by her son, John Thomas (Kathy) Flynn Sr., sister, Florence “Flossie” Strickland; grandson, John Thomas Flynn II; sister-in-law, Judith C. Tomsich; daughter-in-law, Kathleen J. Flynn; niece, Kate Kalan; nephews, Frank (Christine) Tomsich Jr., Stephen (Debra) Tomsich and Michael (Lisa) Tomsich.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Franklin and Thomas.
Nancy’s caretakers, Mike and Julie Lindgren of 11 years, were instrumental in providing for her comfort and care whom she adored. The staff at the Hummingbird are also to be commended for their love and dedication.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Kerntz Funeral Home.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.
Memorials: Those planning an expression of sympathy may donate to a local APA of their choosing.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
