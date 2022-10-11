Nancy A. Carter, 71, died peacefully at home Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Oak Park Heights, Minn., surrounded by Ted, Jessica, Charlie, and {Milo}.

Nancy was born in Two Harbors, Minn., to William and Isabelle (Atkins) Bangsund on Sept. 3, 1951. She attended Two Harbors schools and graduated in 1969. Nancy worked as an LPN at St. Luke’s in Duluth and Virginia, Minn., and then provided home health care at Spectrum. Prior to and after her retirement, Nancy also eagerly devoted herself as a caregiver for her grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her. Nancy and her husband Ted, traveled weekly to the twin cities to be with their grandchildren, until moving to Oak Park Heights from Eveleth, Minn., in 2020. A loving and caring nurse, wife, mother, and grandmother.

