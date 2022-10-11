Nancy A. Carter, 71, died peacefully at home Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Oak Park Heights, Minn., surrounded by Ted, Jessica, Charlie, and {Milo}.
Nancy was born in Two Harbors, Minn., to William and Isabelle (Atkins) Bangsund on Sept. 3, 1951. She attended Two Harbors schools and graduated in 1969. Nancy worked as an LPN at St. Luke’s in Duluth and Virginia, Minn., and then provided home health care at Spectrum. Prior to and after her retirement, Nancy also eagerly devoted herself as a caregiver for her grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her. Nancy and her husband Ted, traveled weekly to the twin cities to be with their grandchildren, until moving to Oak Park Heights from Eveleth, Minn., in 2020. A loving and caring nurse, wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by husband, Ted; daughter, Jessica (Mike) Dresden; sons, Kevin and David; numerous nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Isabella, Ada and Charlie (Dresden) who will miss mah-ma greatly.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers: John, Jim, Bill, Robert; and sisters, Donna (Muellerleile) and Linda (Burtzel).
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with Sharing of Memories at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth.
