Myrtle N. Purkat, 94, longtime resident of Hibbing passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Essentia Health-Virginia, just 10 days before her 95th birthday.
She was born Oct. 17, 1925 to Charles and Ebba (Berquist) Johnson in Keewatin, Minn. Myrtle married John Purkat on Feb. 2, 1945 in Hibbing, notably during a blizzard. A homemaker by trade, she and her husband raised their family in Hibbing. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Hibbing.
Myrtle is survived by her children, John (Marlene) Purkat, Annandale, Va., Randy (Denny) Belluzzo, Hibbing, Jane (Larry Lemmerman) Rule, Mebane, N.C., and Susan (Robin) Wilson, Durhan, N.C.; sister, Valencia (Rudy) Schlefsky, Minneapolis, Minn.; six grandchildren, Tiphanie Purkat (Paul ) Stefanski), Lacey (Eric) Lynd, Nicholas Purkat, Rachel (Steve) Jameson, Alex (Ashley) Hilliard, Jenn (Adam Lindley) Hilliard; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Lee Purkat; husband, John Purkat, Aug. 16, 2013; parents, Charles and Ebba; twin brother, Norman Johnson; sisters, Margaret Johnson, Marian Meier, and Mona Acres; and her brother, Bobby Johnson.
Per Myrtle the family’s request, there will be a private memorial service at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Steve Tomberlin will officiate.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.