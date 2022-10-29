Myrtle Louise Shostedt

Myrtle Louise Shostedt, 93, of Duluth, formerly of Hibbing, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Hill Top (Chris Jensen) Nursing Home in Duluth, Minnesota.

She was born July 8, 1929, in Saskatchewan, Canada, to Gilbert and Mary (Hilsabeck) Knutsen. She attended schools in Canada and later in the United States. On Dec. 21, 1946, she married Wesley Shostedt in Stillwater, Minn. Myrtle was a homemaker and worked as a home health aide for many years. She was also a member of Chisholm Baptist Church prior to attending Emmanuel Baptist in Virginia.

