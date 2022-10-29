Myrtle Louise Shostedt, 93, of Duluth, formerly of Hibbing, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Hill Top (Chris Jensen) Nursing Home in Duluth, Minnesota.
She was born July 8, 1929, in Saskatchewan, Canada, to Gilbert and Mary (Hilsabeck) Knutsen. She attended schools in Canada and later in the United States. On Dec. 21, 1946, she married Wesley Shostedt in Stillwater, Minn. Myrtle was a homemaker and worked as a home health aide for many years. She was also a member of Chisholm Baptist Church prior to attending Emmanuel Baptist in Virginia.
Survivors include her sons, Allen (Mary) Shostedt of Duluth and Gregory (Barbara) Shostedt of Lakeland; grandchildren: Leah (Michael) McNulty, Meggan (Steven) Johnson, Colleen (Craig) Buchanan, Krista (Jeff) Fwiggum and Alicia (John) Bandelin; great grandchildren: Rhiannon, Lauren, Samuel, Mycala, Paiton, Chase, Mckenna and Seth; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Mary; and her husband, Wesley; as well as seven brothers and three sisters.
Memorial service for Myrtle will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Rockwell Church in Virginia (93 Midway Dr.) with Pastor John Cowan officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Shostedt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.