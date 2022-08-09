Myrtle I. Asperheim, age 97, of Hibbing and formerly of Mountain Iron, Cohasset and Duluth, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Trego, Wis., the daughter of Elmer and Charlotte (Sylvester) Erickson. Myrtle graduated from high school in Hayward, Wis. Myrtle was united in marriage to Elwin S. Asperheim on June 23, 1945, in Duluth, Minn.
Myrtle worked as a homemaker and also worked at Maurices in Duluth and as kitchen help at Lakewood Elementary School. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and wintering in Arizona.
Myrtle is survived by her children, Eileen (Larry) Brunette of Brooksville, Fla., Larry (Gail) Asperheim of Hibbing, and Richard (Cheryl) Asperheim of Duluth; foster children, Sharon Bard of Sun Valley, Calif., and Darlene Price of Lake, Mich.; grandchildren: Michael Pero, Mark (Tanya) Pero, Tracy (Tim) Angelo, Kari (Ron Farr) Zieske, Matthew Asperheim, and Amanda (Brayden) Ward; great-grandchildren: Jordan Zieske, Maggie Zieske, Kamdyn Ward, Teagan Ward; and step-great-grandchildren: Samantha Farr, Jon Marie Farr, and Gio Angelo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elwin (2020); sister, Eleanor Bard; and foster son, Fred Bard.
A private graveside service for Myrtle and Elwin will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery in Duluth.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
