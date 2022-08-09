Myrtle I. Asperheim

Myrtle I. Asperheim, age 97, of Hibbing and formerly of Mountain Iron, Cohasset and Duluth, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

She was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Trego, Wis., the daughter of Elmer and Charlotte (Sylvester) Erickson. Myrtle graduated from high school in Hayward, Wis. Myrtle was united in marriage to Elwin S. Asperheim on June 23, 1945, in Duluth, Minn.

