Myron D. Haupt, 79, of Biwabik, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minn..
He was united in marriage to Judith Ann Harju on March 24, 1969.
He is survived by children, Dale (Wriel) Haupt, Dean (Kate) Haupt, stepchildren, Tina Sorokie, Jon Sorokie and extended families; siblings, Timothy Haupt and Etta Palo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann on March 15, 2016; and siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home Chapel in Eveleth.
