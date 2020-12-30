Myrna Rae ‘Peggy’ Rice

Myrna R. “Peggy” Rice, 83, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mt. Iron, Minn.
She was born June 11, 1937, to Andrew Raymond and Otelia Lillian (Johnson) Tawyea in Hibbing.
Myrna was employed as a cake decorator with Spies Grocery store in Hibbing for most of her career. She also was a seamstress and worked other jobs throughout her lifetime. She was a very active member of the Open Door Church in Hibbing. Myrna volunteered with many serving teams, was an usher, enjoyed helping in the church kitchen, and was on various hospitality and cleaning crews. Myrna enjoyed sewing early on in life, knitting, and crocheting. Her family was very proud that she raised six children and survived to tell others about it! Myrna’s family was very important to her.
She is survived by her five beloved children, Scott (Gail) Rice, Hibbing, Sheila (Ed) Burt, Faribault, Minn., Tammy (Norman) Carter, Hibbing, Tim (Annette) Rice, Detroit Lakes, Minn., and Martin (Michelle) Rice, Duluth, Minn.; two sisters, Judy (Chuck) Webb, Hibbing, and Jane (Matt) Turner, Eveleth, Minn.; many, many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin Rice in 2018; daughter, Shelley Thomas; granddaughter, Allison Burt; infant grandchildren, Noa and Claire Rice; great-grandchildren, Lenny James Burt, Samuel Alexander Burt, and Baby B. Burt; her parents; three brothers, Richard, James, and Dale Tawyea; and her two sisters, Geraldine Pierce, and Jeanette Baldwin.
Funeral services for Myrna will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Open Door Church in Hibbing. Her son, Pastor Tim Rice will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
