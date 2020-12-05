Myrna E. Persson, 95, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Serving Hart Assisted Living in Chisholm. She died of a broken heart, following her beloved husband to heaven only 16 days after he passed.
She was born May 31, 1925 at “The Farm” in Bear River, the daughter of Elmer and Emma (Nelson) Olson. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School.
Myrna left Bear River after graduation to Chicago where she worked as a secretary. A fellow that she knew from back home, Don Persson, had taken an interest in her and visited her there several times, eventually persuading her to return to Minnesota. And that is how so this iconic love story began. Don and Myrna were united in marriage on Oct. 31, 1948 at the Bear River Lutheran Church.
Myrna was a devoted member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for over 60 years, a member of Sons of Norway Midnatsolen Lodge #058, and a cherished friend to all who met her. For many years she ran a daycare in her home where she loved and influenced many a child beginning life’s paths.
She and Don were inseparable throughout their lives, raising children, enjoying time with family, playing cards and spending countless hours at her family homestead, “The Farm”. She was a passionate cook and baker and insisted on feeding everyone who stopped by. It didn’t matter if you were family, a repairman, the mailman or just dropping something off. And once she lured you to her table she likely suggested that perhaps you might like to play a game of cards. She always had a freezer full of homemade goodies that she unselfishly shared with the world. She loved entertainment of games and strived hard to beat you, at which point she would apologize as she sincerely felt bad. Into her 80’s she was still regularly defeating her children at lawn darts and bocce. Her love of family was as deep as the love for her husband, and it always showed. She was polite and thoughtful to a fault, often sending you a thank you card for the thank you card that she had received. She now has rejoined her husband so that this iconic love story can continue.
Myrna is survived by her children, Darrold (Laurie) Persson of Hibbing, Debi Persson of Duluth, Dale (Sandra) Persson of Pengilly, and Dave (Denise) Persson of Hibbing; 14 grandchildren, including Charity (Jon) Scherer, Toms River, N.J., Nikki Persson, Rosemount, Minn., Dustin Persson, Eagan, Minn., Amber Persson (Ben Valder), Minneapolis, Minn., Shana (Ben) Winter of Medina, Minn., Matt Lehna, Bend, Ore.; Brooke Lehna (Tommy Hill), Big Lake, Minn., Billy (Tiffany) Clifton, Rogers, Minn., Kacey (Brett) Gerspach, Brooklyn Center, Minn., Leslie Persson (Dan Eull), Maple Grove. Minn., Taylor Persson (Alexis Munter), Columbia Heights, Minn., Madison Persson (Issac Rocha), Hibbing, Isabelle Persson (Mike Moorman), Hibbing, McGuire Persson, Hibbing; along with several great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis; daughter, Donna Lynn; brothers Ernie, Allen and Kenny; and sister, Alice.
The family will hold a private family funeral service. A celebration of life is planned for next summer at “The Farm” where she was born and Don and family thrived. The Reverend Kevin Olson will officiate the funeral ceremony at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and interment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery. For those interested in attending virtually, the service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7. A link to the service will be found on the obituary page of the Bauman Family Funeral Home website.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
