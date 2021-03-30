Myra Kathryn Pritchard, 101, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
She was born May 29, 1919, in Aitkin, Minn., the daughter of Edward and Rhue (Young) Groh; was a graduate of McGregor High School, Class of 1937, and the Minnesota School of Business. Myra was employed as a bookkeeper by the Grand Rapids Hospital prior to her marriage to William Russell Pritchard on Nov. 24, 1945, in Aitkin, Minn. She was a 70-year resident of Hibbing prior to moving into the Cornerstone Villa in Buhl. She was the bookkeeper for Rudi’s Pizza for over 32 years. Myra was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing, the VFW Post 1221 Auxiliary, the Hibbing PTA, was a Cub Scout Leader, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed playing bridge, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and keeping a watchful eye on Greenhaven.
Myra is survived by her children: Kathy Mattson of Grand Rapids, Bill (Sharon Monahan) Pritchard of Kelly Lake, Bob (Lisa Ilutsick) Pritchard of Dillingham, Ark., and John (Patti) Pritchard of Hibbing; grandchildren: Susan (Shawn) Schultz, Carrie A. Mattson, Brooke (Robert) Winberg, Cole (Melissa) Pritchard, Johnathan Pritchard and Nathan Pritchard; great-grandchildren: Miranda Schultz, Brandi (Tim) Johnson, Coraline Pritchard, Robbie and Thor Winberg, Pierce and Callan Pritchard; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; sisters, Evelyn Vorce and Margaret Gustavsson; son-in-law, T. David Mattson; daughters-in-law, Lisa Pritchard and Cynthia Pritchard.
Funeral service for Myra will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at the First Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Interment will take place at a later date in the Hibbing Park Cemetery.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
