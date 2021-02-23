Muriel V. Mayry, 85, of Iron, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
She was born to Wilhelm and Marie (Hansen) Bondeson on Feb. 15, 1936 in Cook, Minn. Shortly after, Marie passed away and Muriel was adopted by her Uncle and Aunt Hilmar and Goldie (Loftus) Hansen. Muriel grew up in Hibbing attending Hibbing High School. She met and married Ron Mayry and moved to Iron, Minn. She was blessed with eight children, whom she adored. She was a dedicated and hands-on mother who would do anything to help her children succeed even if it meant spending many hours helping with homework and being involved in their Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. She was also involved with her children’s 4-H group. She was steadfast, supportive, and the rock her family could always lean on.
Muriel enjoyed knitting, crafts and painting on canvas. She also enjoyed helping her children write poems. She was the ultimate cheerleader at her son’s baseball games and would help out at the stands selling popcorn. Muriel adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them, especially when they stayed overnight with her. For her grandchildren, she was the “sun and the moon” and every year they would get together and have “grandma’s day.” Her grandchildren would dote on her all day, planning picnics and making picture books and crafts for her. She was cherished by her family and will be dearly missed.
Muriel is survived by her children: Maureen (Glen) Arola of Mountain Iron; Lynn (John) Asuma of Cherry; David Mayry of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; Dianne (Roger) Sistad; Brenda (Jerry) Greenly of Iron; Andrea (Tom) Kozumplik of Iron; and Pete Mayry of Farmington; 21 grandchildren: Amanda, Kristin, Jaclyn, Jean, Jolene, Jay, Samantha, Ronald “Bud”, Monica, Jessica, Anna, Paul, April, Chad, Joshua, Travis, Tyler, Carrie, Casie, Madilyn and Keagan; 38 great-grandchildren; extended children: the Haugland’s “Isle Bunch”; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her adoptive parents; her husband, Ron Mayry; son, Danny Mayry; twin sister, Winfred Haglund; and sisters, Mickey Strommie and Elaine Maynard.
A private family funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Faith United Lutheran Church. For those who are not immediate family, the service will be live streamed on Facebook by the Church.
Memorials preferred to Faith United Lutheran Church which will be used for VLM.
