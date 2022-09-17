Muriel Stanaway

Muriel Stanaway, age 91, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, while residing at Diamond Willow in Mountain Iron, Minnesota. Known as “Murt” to her family and friends, she was born on May 14, 1931, in Virginia, Minnesota, to Ivar and Lillian (Anderson) Branstrom. She grew up the “middle child” of five.

Muriel attended school in Virginia and graduated from Roosevelt High. During employment at Red Owl Grocery, she met and married the love of her life, Lloyd Paull Stanaway, on October 13, 1951. They were blessed with 68 years of marriage before Lloyd’s passing in 2020.

