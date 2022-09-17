Muriel Stanaway, age 91, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, while residing at Diamond Willow in Mountain Iron, Minnesota. Known as “Murt” to her family and friends, she was born on May 14, 1931, in Virginia, Minnesota, to Ivar and Lillian (Anderson) Branstrom. She grew up the “middle child” of five.
Muriel attended school in Virginia and graduated from Roosevelt High. During employment at Red Owl Grocery, she met and married the love of her life, Lloyd Paull Stanaway, on October 13, 1951. They were blessed with 68 years of marriage before Lloyd’s passing in 2020.
Muriel and Lloyd made their home in Parkville and raised seven children – Linda (Steve) Skogman, Gail (Roger) Johnston, David (Carol) Stanaway, Alan (Paula) Stanaway, Roger (Bridget) Stanaway, Ron (Sharon) Stanaway, and Barb Johnson.
In addition to her position at Red Owl, Muriel held many other jobs in her life, including working as a telephone operator, clerk at the Owl’s Perch, and artistic creator of multiple craft items. She and Lloyd were known as “M&L Creations,” the wood-crafting duo of the Holly Shoppe Boutique, for decades. Her favorite job of all was her family! Even after their own kids were grown up, she and Lloyd enthusiastically attended every event they possibly could for their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren well into their 80’s. Their love overflowed for each and every one of them.
Muriel was a life-long, devoted member of the First Covenant Church in Virginia, along with generations of her family, accentuated by joyful participation in the Triennial women’s retreats. She was always up for camping adventures, gardening, painting, cross-country skiing, or a ride to Sand Lake to swim or visit with family. Muriel’s most sought-after baking included delicious Norwegian toast, lefse, hard tack, peanut butter sandwich cookies, and spritz cookies. She miraculously kept the jar of Norwegian toast full for all stopping by!
Along with her children and their spouses, survivors include 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 1 newborn great-great-grandchild!
She is also survived by Brother: John Branstrom; Sister: Dorothy Schuknecht; Brothers-in-Law: Don (Janet) Stanaway and Robert (Nancy) Stanaway; Sisters-in-Law: Audrey Branstrom, Jean Stanaway, Cloie Intihar, Joy Stanaway, Lloydine (Bill) Pietila, Mary Jane Stanaway, Mary Stanaway, and Sandy (Jack) LaBarre. Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins: Too numerous to count!
Muriel is preceded in death by her Husband: Lloyd; Parents: Ivar and Lillian; In-Laws: Lloyd and Lilly Stanaway; Brother: Robert; Sister: Joyce Gonzalez and husband Juan; Brothers-in-Law: William Schuknecht and Jerry, Lee, Gary, David, Jack (John), Richie, Jim, Roy, and Tom (Buster) and his wife Dolores Stanaway; Sisters-in-Law: Elsa Branstrom and Mary Lou Pittman and husband Jerry; Daughter-in-Law: Mary Ellen Stanaway; Grandchildren: Timothy Johnston and Cullen Stanaway; Great-Grandchildren: Jerzey Bacon and Alec Moorhead.
Muriel’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the special staff at Diamond Willow and Moments Hospice, who developed a loving relationship with her instantly.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Covenant Church, Virginia, Minnesota, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the Range Funeral Home-Virginia.
Memorials can be sent to First Covenant Church in Virginia or online to Range Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s (Team Stanaway) at any time of the year (https://act.alz.org). Muriel’s family participates in the walk each year in her honor.
To plant a tree in memory of Muriel Stanaway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
